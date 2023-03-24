Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $51.36

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.36.

Several analysts have commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

