Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price at $14.33

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLLSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.