Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $16.07

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

About PagSeguro Digital

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

