Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $183.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.71. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $103.51.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

