Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price at $81.67

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. ING Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

