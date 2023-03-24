Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.