Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

