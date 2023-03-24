Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 113,632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average volume of 25,689 call options.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

