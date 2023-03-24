Traders Buy High Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,939 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,395 put options.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $56.73 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

