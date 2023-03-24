Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 143.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco Company Profile

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

