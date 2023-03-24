Ares Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the average volume of 1,666 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,777,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

