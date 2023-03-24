Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$4.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BlackBerry Stock Up 3.8 %

BB stock opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$227.73 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

