BMO Capital Markets Trims AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Target Price to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AKITA Drilling Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
