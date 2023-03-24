BMO Capital Markets Trims AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Target Price to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

