Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Increased by Analyst

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

