Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

