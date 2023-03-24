Capital One Financial Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

