Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $130.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.40) to GBX 111 ($1.36) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.89.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

