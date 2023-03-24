Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $513.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

