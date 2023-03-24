Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at $30.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $656,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

