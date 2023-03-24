Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at $30.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.