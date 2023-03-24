HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

