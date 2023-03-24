Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $727.43

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $680.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $711.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.12.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

