American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

