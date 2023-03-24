American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
American States Water Price Performance
AWR stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.42.
American States Water Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water
