FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FIGS in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

