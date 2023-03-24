Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $148.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

