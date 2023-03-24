Brokers Issue Forecasts for Telos Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

TLS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Telos has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

