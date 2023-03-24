Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) PT at $1,530.83

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,547.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,450 ($17.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Prudential Stock Up 1.0 %

PUK stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 337,474 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Stories

