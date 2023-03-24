Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

