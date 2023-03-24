Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $16.60

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading

