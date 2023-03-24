Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 1,197.22

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,208.33 ($14.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEVR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.77) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,193 ($14.65) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,088.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,032.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,615.15, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,848.48%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

