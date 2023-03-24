Brokers Offer Predictions for MacroGenics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,452,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

