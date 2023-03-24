Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOG opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

