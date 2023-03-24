Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
