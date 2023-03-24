Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.