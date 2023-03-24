Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target at $32.29

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

