Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$117.40

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$96.76 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

