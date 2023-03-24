Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.34. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -42.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

