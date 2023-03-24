Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 83,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 247,163 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

