3M (NYSE:MMM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

MMM opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 461,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

