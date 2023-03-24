Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NWPX stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

