Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $32.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

