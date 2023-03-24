PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMVP stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.