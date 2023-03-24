Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised by Wedbush

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 24.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

