Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.43%.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

