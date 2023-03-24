Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 290535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Specifically, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,280,916.93. In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Also, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,280,916.93. Insiders have acquired 964,500 shares of company stock worth $448,266 over the last 90 days. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$289.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

