Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 185818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Specifically, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Alector Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

