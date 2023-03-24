Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wallbox traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. 140,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 553,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Stock Up 1.7 %

About Wallbox

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.