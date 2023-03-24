Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 58,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 391,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Specifically, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,750. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $490.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after acquiring an additional 501,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

