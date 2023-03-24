Investors Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 139,667 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.