MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

