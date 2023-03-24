GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares traded.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.19.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.