Investors Purchase Large Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 220,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,726 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

BGRY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.75. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

